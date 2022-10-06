Sadly, Betty Lou Cunningham (Felock) Eberly, age 89, passed on Sept. 19, 2022, in Reno, Nevada. Betty is survived by her son, Jon Felock (Vicki Felock); daughter Leslie Brown; seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two nephews.

She is preceded in death by her first husband Harry Felock, and her husband Howard Eberly; sister Pat Copelan (Richard Copelan); son-in-law Dan Brown.

Betty was born March 2, 1933, to parents Jack and Hilda Cunningham in Baraboo, Wisconsin. The family moved to Cut Bank, Montana, when Betty was 3 years old. Betty grew up in Montana going through school there. She was a high school cheer leader for three years.

Betty was hired at Western Airlines at age 21 as a stewardess, she enjoyed seven years with the airlines. She married pilot Harry Felock; at that time she stopped working for the airline as a stewardess had to be single to be employed.

Harry and Betty had two children, Jon and Leslie, living in Huntington Beach, California for three years, then moving to Los Gatos, California, and living there for 33 years.

As a family, they spent every Thanksgiving in Hawaii, until the children were interested in snow skiing; then they started spending time in Park City, Utah, where the family all had great times skiing together, while staying in the condo they purchased.

Betty enjoyed traveling with her family to many places such as Mexico City, New York, Canada and Seattle.

Betty's husband, Harry Felock, passed away in 1990. The following years, Betty was able to travel; on one trip she was in Sidney, Australia for a golf tournament and met Howard Eberly. They became close friends and then married.

They resided in Fallbrook, San Diego, California. Betty and Howard very much enjoyed square dancing, traveling, and visiting friends and family. In 2019, sadly, Howard passed away and Betty moved to Reno where her son and daughter reside.

Betty enjoyed Bingo, Bunco, and various other activities along with gatherings with her family while living at Morning Star Senior Living.

Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend she will be dearly missed by all.

There will be a private family service in her memory.