'Audition for Murder' happens Oct. 9-11

Checking for signs of life on Jack Fry (Joe Porter) are, from left, Gina Abdelrahman (as Claudette Jensen), Mary Fry (Darlene Howard), Kathy Simmons (Diane Von Houten), Cari Garrison (Katie Osbourne), Cianna Garrison (Marcy Andover) and Dean Robinson (Paul Randall) in "Audition for Murder Dinner Theater Murder Mystery," performing at Firehouse Que and Brew, Oct. 9, 10 and 11. To order tickets, visit https://www.curtaincallcompany.com/. Village News/Courtesy photo

