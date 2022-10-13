SHERIFF'S LOG
Sept. 27
500 blk Stewart Canyon Rd. Report - Residential burglary
Sept. 28
200 blk W. Elder St. Report - Arrest made for trespassing and misdemeanor bench warrant
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Report- Found narcotics
700 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Report- Found property- Misc. ammunition
7000 blk Via de la Reina Report - Stolen vehicle
2600 blk Marvinga Ln. Report - Domestic Violence - PC battery spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.
1900 blk Reche Rd. Report- Suspicious circumstance- Misc. incidents
3500 blk Lake Circle Dr. Report - Fraud
Sept. 29
E. Mission Rd. @ Main Ave. Report - 5150- Mental disorder 72 hr. observation
3400 blk S. Old Highway 395 Subject stop - Arrest made - Possession controlled substance paraphernalia
400 blk N. Orange Ave. Report- Battery - Arrest made for possession of paraphernalia
500 blk Rancho Bavaria Medical examiners case - Death
Sept. 30
5500 blk Mission Rd. Report - Stolen vehicle
1800 blk Juanita Ln. Report - Under the influence of controlled substances/misc. incidents
1400 blk Pala Mesa Heights Dr. Report - Runaway juvenile - 5150 Mental disorder 72 hr. Observation
600 blk N. Main Ave. Report - Stolen vehicle
3400 blk S. Old Highway 395 Subject stop - Arrest made - Possession controlled substance paraphernalia
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Report - Suicide
Oct. 1
4200 blk Bridlewood Rd. Report - Residential burglary
2000 blk Camino Rainbow Report - Family disturbance- PC battery spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.
Oct. 2
800 blk S. Wisconsin Ave. Report - Simple battery- Arrest made for being under the influence in public
5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Report - Vehicle vandalism
Gold Palomino Way Report - Vehicle burglary
2000 blk James Gaynor St. Report - Residential burglary
Knottwood Way/Flowerwood Ln. Report - Found property
1400 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Report - Residential burglary
Oct. 3
31900 blk Camino del Cielo E. Report - Burglary in progress- Vehicle/Arrest made - Felony bench warrant
4200 blk Holly Ln. Report - Violation temp. restraining order/contempt of court/violation of court order
1000 blk Vanita St. Report - Simply battery
5100 blk Riverview Ct. Report - Vehicle burglary- Petty theft
1100 blk Lorenzo Dr. Report - Fraud
6000 blk Rio Valle Dr. Report - Grand theft
Oct. 4
1700 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Report - Assault w/ deadly weapon/not firearm
200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Report - Extra patrol- PC Grand theft - money/labor/prop.
1700 blk Woodbrook Ln. Report - Assist other agency- Grand theft - money/labor/prop.
5300 blk Triple Crown Dr. Report - Grand theft- Motor vehicle parts/acc.
400 blk Ammunition Rd. Report - Disturbance/Fight- PRCS violation
700 blk Alturas Ln. Report - Grand theft - Money/Labor/Property theft
400 blk Ammunition Rd. Report - Disturbance/Fight- Arrest made for possession of controlled substance
