SHERIFF'S LOG

Last updated 10/17/2022 at 1:04pm

Sept. 27

500 blk Stewart Canyon Rd. Report - Residential burglary

Sept. 28

200 blk W. Elder St. Report - Arrest made for trespassing and misdemeanor bench warrant

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Report- Found narcotics

700 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Report- Found property- Misc. ammunition

7000 blk Via de la Reina Report - Stolen vehicle

2600 blk Marvinga Ln. Report - Domestic Violence - PC battery spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

1900 blk Reche Rd. Report- Suspicious circumstance- Misc. incidents

3500 blk Lake Circle Dr. Report - Fraud

Sept. 29

E. Mission Rd. @ Main Ave. Report - 5150- Mental disorder 72 hr. observation

3400 blk S. Old Highway 395 Subject stop - Arrest made - Possession controlled substance paraphernalia

400 blk N. Orange Ave. Report- Battery - Arrest made for possession of paraphernalia

500 blk Rancho Bavaria Medical examiners case - Death

Sept. 30

5500 blk Mission Rd. Report - Stolen vehicle

1800 blk Juanita Ln. Report - Under the influence of controlled substances/misc. incidents

1400 blk Pala Mesa Heights Dr. Report - Runaway juvenile - 5150 Mental disorder 72 hr. Observation

600 blk N. Main Ave. Report - Stolen vehicle

3400 blk S. Old Highway 395 Subject stop - Arrest made - Possession controlled substance paraphernalia

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Report - Suicide

Oct. 1

4200 blk Bridlewood Rd. Report - Residential burglary

2000 blk Camino Rainbow Report - Family disturbance- PC battery spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

Oct. 2

800 blk S. Wisconsin Ave. Report - Simple battery- Arrest made for being under the influence in public

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Report - Vehicle vandalism

Gold Palomino Way Report - Vehicle burglary

2000 blk James Gaynor St. Report - Residential burglary

Knottwood Way/Flowerwood Ln. Report - Found property

1400 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Report - Residential burglary

Oct. 3

31900 blk Camino del Cielo E. Report - Burglary in progress- Vehicle/Arrest made - Felony bench warrant

4200 blk Holly Ln. Report - Violation temp. restraining order/contempt of court/violation of court order

1000 blk Vanita St. Report - Simply battery

5100 blk Riverview Ct. Report - Vehicle burglary- Petty theft

1100 blk Lorenzo Dr. Report - Fraud

6000 blk Rio Valle Dr. Report - Grand theft

Oct. 4

1700 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Report - Assault w/ deadly weapon/not firearm

200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Report - Extra patrol- PC Grand theft - money/labor/prop.

1700 blk Woodbrook Ln. Report - Assist other agency- Grand theft - money/labor/prop.

5300 blk Triple Crown Dr. Report - Grand theft- Motor vehicle parts/acc.

400 blk Ammunition Rd. Report - Disturbance/Fight- PRCS violation

700 blk Alturas Ln. Report - Grand theft - Money/Labor/Property theft

400 blk Ammunition Rd. Report - Disturbance/Fight- Arrest made for possession of controlled substance