Voter drop boxes available for election

There are three voter drop boxes in the Fallbrook/Bonsall area, at Fallbrook Library, Rainbow Municipal Water District and Daniel's Market. Village News/Rick Monroe photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

As local voters begin receiving their ballots in the mail – with instructions of when and where to vote – this year there is a new option. Voters for the Nov. 8 statewide General Election can take their completed ballots to un-manned voter boxes in some 141 locations in the county, including three in this area:

• The Fallbrook Branch Library, 124 S. Mission Road, open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesdays 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Rainbow Municipal Water District offic...