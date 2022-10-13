Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Voter drop boxes available for election

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/13/2022 at 4:27pm

There are three voter drop boxes in the Fallbrook/Bonsall area, at Fallbrook Library, Rainbow Municipal Water District and Daniel's Market. Village News/Rick Monroe photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

As local voters begin receiving their ballots in the mail – with instructions of when and where to vote – this year there is a new option. Voters for the Nov. 8 statewide General Election can take their completed ballots to un-manned voter boxes in some 141 locations in the county, including three in this area:

• The Fallbrook Branch Library, 124 S. Mission Road, open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesdays 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Rainbow Municipal Water District offic...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/14/2022 06:29