Gearhart fourth in main event

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook driver Jeff Gearhart finished fourth in Barona Speedway's Pure Stocks main event Sept. 17.

"I had a nice clean race, no contact with anybody," Gearhart said.

Gearhart finished second in his heat race. Jashua Wipperman of Poway began that heat on the pole with Gearhart starting on the outside of the front row. Wipperman took the initial lead and was in front for the remainder of the eight-lap race. Gearhart stayed in second.

"Heat race was good," Gearhart said.

Wipperman would also win the 20-lap main event after starting on the pole and leading th...