Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Yoakum continues Bakersfield style of country music

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/19/2022 at 6:27pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A Southern rock band called The Rob Leines Band opened for Dwight Yoakum at the Oct. 7 concert in Pala Casino’s Events Center. During that performance, Rob Leines, who is originally from Georgia, made the comment: “There are two things I don’t talk about on stage. That’s politics and college football. But go Dawgs.”

It needs to be clarified here that politically Oklahoma City is the capital of the state of Oklahoma. Those whose family members include Okies may joke that Bakersfield is the capital of Oklahoma. What Dwight Yoakum said during the con...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/19/2022 23:46