$ and sense

My sister and I disagreed on abortion. After several lengthy conversations over the years, sans yelling, screaming, and personal attacks I reversed my stance.

My brother and I disagreed on the shape of the left/right political diagram. I felt it was an infinite line leading ever further apart leftward and rightward. He felt it was a circle bending up from the bottom (good) toward the top (evil). Over the decades I came to agree with him, the extreme left and extreme right each approaching the disgusting.

Fortunately for America, the extreme right, although vocal at times, has never carried much influence. Sadly, the extreme left has become so powerful that the good politicians on the left must kowtow to them in order to be elected and to hold any power.

A 12 year old girl’s public school counselor believed an immediate abortion without parental consent or knowledge would be in order. The young girl texted her older brother who confronted them in the school parking lot. He finally got the girl into his car and after many tears and a little aimless driving went to a local family counseling clinic. They showed her a sonogram of the baby within.

If you agree with Senator Elizabeth Warren that showing a sonogram is “evil” and should not be allowed, then you should strongly consider voting for a candidate on the left. If you think aborting babies after birth should continue to be illegal, you should strongly consider voting for a candidate on the right.

If you feel saying, “biologically only women can have babies” is not only wrong but also homophobic, then you should strongly consider voting for the left.

If you are one of the millions of Americans who concur with the BLM movement, you should consider voting for a leftist. If, however, you are one of the millions who believe in the precise opposite, namely MLK and that it would be great if they were judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character, then you should consider voting for someone on the right.

Let’s put our money where our mouths are.

To donate to fund counselors who do their level best to promote abortion: plannedparenthood.org/get-involved/other-ways-give

To donate assistance for pregnant people to receive help with their unborn or newborn babies: hopefallbrook.com or friendsofthehopeclinic.net

To donate so a pregnant person can get travel funds to go to a state or country where abortion is legal: abortionfunds.org/need-abortion/

To donate help for those whose lives were devastated by abortion: godeeperstill.org

There is a cavern between citizens on the left and politicians on the left.

If you think, “Inject this untested stuff into your body or you will lose your job” is something that could never happen in the U.S., you’ve got another think coming!

Jerry Maurer