Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Red Ribbon Week returns to Vallecitos

 
Last updated 11/3/2022 at 6:34pm

An appeal to not use drugs was placed on a Vallecitos Elementary School classroom door during Red Ribbon Week. Village News/Joe Naiman photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Red Ribbon Week is held annually in late October to promote drug use prevention and awareness. In October 2022, Red Ribbon Week returned to Vallecitos Elementary School.

"They have done it in the past, but with covid they haven't done it in a few years, so this is our revival," said Vallecitos assistant principal Michelle Peace.

Red Ribbon Week took place Oct. 24-28 at the school. "The whole school's participating, and we had some dress-up days," Peace said.

The first of those was Crazy Hair Day. "It's crazy to get involved with drugs," Peace said.

Oct. 28...



