Susan Carol Emory, 74, of Fallbrook, peacefully passed away Oct. 9, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, after a difficult battle with Alzheimer's.

Susie was born Dec. 18, 1947, to Bernie and Jackie Litchfield in the city of Richmond, California, and grew up in the beachside town of Newport Beach.

During her high school years, Susie worked for Chick Iverson's, where she met and fell in love with Don Emory. Susie and Don went on to have three children, Cyndi, Marcie, and Chad.

Susie and Don moved to Fallbrook in 1975 to raise their family and run the family business. Susie went on to become a travel agent and experience the world through her travels. Her passion and life career turned into a thriving real estate business. Susie successfully sold real estate in the Fallbrook area for 30 years before her retirement.

Susie is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Don; her three children: daughter Cyndi with her husband David; their three children, Carlee, Tessa, and Connor, and Susie's great-grandchild Tucker. Daughter Marcie, with her husband Lee and their children, Hunter and Mikayla. Son Chad, with his wife Lauren and their children, Emily and Josh.

A Celebration of Life will be hosted at a future time. Susie's presence brought joy to all who had the privilege of knowing her, and she will be deeply missed. May she forever Rest in Peace.