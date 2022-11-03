Sheriff's Log
Last updated 11/3/2022 at 5:30pm
Oct. 20
300 blk Spanish Spur Arrest made - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
300 blk Spanish Spur Arrest made - Felony bench warrant
200 blk E. Fallbrook St. Vehicle vandalism
Oct. 21
1700 blk Reche Rd. Commercial burglary
200 blk Pantaneiro Pl. Simple battery
300 blk E. Alvarado St. 5150 - Mental Health Evaluation - 72 hr. observation
1100 blk Alturas Rd. Suicide - Attempt - 5150 - Mental Disorder - 72 hr. observation
Oct. 22
800 blk S. Main Ave. Battery on person
4700 blk Pala Rd. Grand theft - Money/labor/property
3900 blk Citrus Dr. Violation of temp. restraining order - Contempt of court - Disorderly behavior
Oct. 23
1600 blk Avohill Dr. Call on disturbed person - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance
100 blk S. Main Ave. Grand theft - Money/labor/property
600 blk De Luz Rd. Stolen vehicle
Oct. 24
600 blk Alturas Rd. Simple Battery
S. Mission Rd. @ W. Aviation Rd. Subject Stop - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
600 Alturas Rd. 5150 - Mental Disorder - 72 hr. observation
2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Lost article
100 blk S. Main Ave. Lost article
Oct. 25
400 blk Potter St. Domestic violence - Arrest made - Assault with deadly weapon other than firearm - Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/ serious injury
500 blk Alturas Rd. Simple battery
600 blk E. Elder St. 5150 - Mental Health Evaluation - 72 hr. observation
300 blk N. Main Ave. Fraud - Impersonate to get money/property
Oct. 26
500 blk Alturas Rd. Under the influence of drugs or alcohol - Arrest made for simple battery
100 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest made - Stolen vehicle/vessel
4000 blk Holly Ln. Suspicious vehicle - Arrest made - Other agencies felony bench warrant
4100 blk Holly Ln. Vehicle vandalism
Reader Comments(0)