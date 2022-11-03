Sheriff's Log

Last updated 11/3/2022 at 5:30pm

Oct. 20

300 blk Spanish Spur Arrest made - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

300 blk Spanish Spur Arrest made - Felony bench warrant

200 blk E. Fallbrook St. Vehicle vandalism

Oct. 21

1700 blk Reche Rd. Commercial burglary

200 blk Pantaneiro Pl. Simple battery

300 blk E. Alvarado St. 5150 - Mental Health Evaluation - 72 hr. observation

1100 blk Alturas Rd. Suicide - Attempt - 5150 - Mental Disorder - 72 hr. observation

Oct. 22

800 blk S. Main Ave. Battery on person

4700 blk Pala Rd. Grand theft - Money/labor/property

3900 blk Citrus Dr. Violation of temp. restraining order - Contempt of court - Disorderly behavior

Oct. 23

1600 blk Avohill Dr. Call on disturbed person - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance

100 blk S. Main Ave. Grand theft - Money/labor/property

600 blk De Luz Rd. Stolen vehicle

Oct. 24

600 blk Alturas Rd. Simple Battery

S. Mission Rd. @ W. Aviation Rd. Subject Stop - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

600 Alturas Rd. 5150 - Mental Disorder - 72 hr. observation

2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Lost article

100 blk S. Main Ave. Lost article

Oct. 25

400 blk Potter St. Domestic violence - Arrest made - Assault with deadly weapon other than firearm - Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/ serious injury

500 blk Alturas Rd. Simple battery

600 blk E. Elder St. 5150 - Mental Health Evaluation - 72 hr. observation

300 blk N. Main Ave. Fraud - Impersonate to get money/property

Oct. 26

500 blk Alturas Rd. Under the influence of drugs or alcohol - Arrest made for simple battery

100 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest made - Stolen vehicle/vessel

4000 blk Holly Ln. Suspicious vehicle - Arrest made - Other agencies felony bench warrant

4100 blk Holly Ln. Vehicle vandalism