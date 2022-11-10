FCPG recommends enhanced liquor license for Circle K

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Circle K on East Mission Road currently has a Type 20 liquor license which allows the sale of beer and wine for off-sale consumption. Circle K would like to convert that to a Type 21 license which would also allow for the sale of spirits, and the Fallbrook Community Planning Group is supportive with conditions.

The planning group voted 14-0 Monday, Oct. 17, with Anna Strahan absent, to recommend approval of the liquor license conversion with the condition that a rear fence be erected.

Circle K opened at that location in 1978. L&M Fertilizer is on the...