Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

FCPG recommends enhanced liquor license for Circle K

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/11/2022 at 12:25am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Circle K on East Mission Road currently has a Type 20 liquor license which allows the sale of beer and wine for off-sale consumption. Circle K would like to convert that to a Type 21 license which would also allow for the sale of spirits, and the Fallbrook Community Planning Group is supportive with conditions.

The planning group voted 14-0 Monday, Oct. 17, with Anna Strahan absent, to recommend approval of the liquor license conversion with the condition that a rear fence be erected.

Circle K opened at that location in 1978. L&M Fertilizer is on the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/12/2022 07:48