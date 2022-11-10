Sheriff's Log

Last updated 11/10/2022 at 10:59pm

Oct. 31

1000 blk S. Main Ave. Simple battery

2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Misc. incidents

4700 blk Via Cera Vehicle burglary

5300 blk Avenida De Los Pinos Found property

1500 blk Paulann Ct. 5150 - Mental Disorder - 72 hr. Observation

5300 blk Avenida De Los Pinos Petty theft - Motor vehicle parts

5200 blk Fifth St. Child abuse

500 blk Sancado Ter. Simple battery

Nov. 1

900 blk Tomorro Ln. Contempt of court - Disobey court order

600 blk Alturas Rd. 5150 - Mental Disorder - 72 hr. Observation

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found narcotics

400 blk Olive Hill Wy. Petty theft from vehicle

1000 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Medical examiners case - Death

1100 blk S. Main Ave. Lost article

4900 blk De Luz Murrieta Rd. Residential burglary

Nov. 2

31200 blk Via Margarita Petty theft from building

1000 blk Hillcrest Ln. 5150 - Mental Disorder - 72 hr. Observation

800 blk N. Main Ave. Domestic violence - Arrest made for spousal/cohabitant abuse w/minor injury

38800 blk Harris Trail Grand theft - Money/labor/property

4400 blk Daily Rd. Grand theft - Money/labor/property

Nov. 3

1500 blk Loch Ness Dr. Sex crime against a child - Misc. incidents

800 blk E. Alvarado St. Petty theft of motor vehicle parts

200 blk W. Mission Rd. Petty theft of motor vehicle parts

35100 blk Ranpur Ln. Residential burglary

Nov. 4

400 blk. Sancado Ter. Shooting at inhabitant/dwelling/occupied vehicle

2600 blk Via Alicia Grand theft from vehicle

200 blk W. Beech St. Domestic violence - Arrest made for battery against spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

200 blk N. Mission Rd. Grand theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories

31600 blk Calle De Las Estrellas Petty theft/all other larceny

40100 blk Sandia Creek Dr. 5150 - Mental Disorder - 72 hr. Observation

Nov. 5

4900 blk Dulin Rd. Simple battery

900 blk Venita St. Grand theft - Money/labor/property

1000 blk Hillcrest View Ln. Medical examiners case - Death

4700 blk Pala Rd. Shoplifting

Nov. 6

600 blk Hillcrest Ln. Vandalism of $400 or more