Sheriff's Log

Oct. 31
1000 blk S. Main Ave. Simple battery
2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Misc. incidents
4700 blk Via Cera Vehicle burglary
5300 blk Avenida De Los Pinos Found property
1500 blk Paulann Ct. 5150 - Mental Disorder - 72 hr. Observation
5300 blk Avenida De Los Pinos Petty theft - Motor vehicle parts
5200 blk Fifth St. Child abuse
500 blk Sancado Ter. Simple battery
Nov. 1
900 blk Tomorro Ln. Contempt of court - Disobey court order
600 blk Alturas Rd. 5150 - Mental Disorder - 72 hr. Observation
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found narcotics
400 blk Olive Hill Wy. Petty theft from vehicle
1000 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Medical examiners case - Death
1100 blk S. Main Ave. Lost article
4900 blk De Luz Murrieta Rd. Residential burglary
Nov. 2
31200 blk Via Margarita Petty theft from building
1000 blk Hillcrest Ln. 5150 - Mental Disorder - 72 hr. Observation
800 blk N. Main Ave. Domestic violence - Arrest made for spousal/cohabitant abuse w/minor injury
38800 blk Harris Trail Grand theft - Money/labor/property
4400 blk Daily Rd. Grand theft - Money/labor/property
Nov. 3
1500 blk Loch Ness Dr. Sex crime against a child - Misc. incidents
800 blk E. Alvarado St. Petty theft of motor vehicle parts
200 blk W. Mission Rd. Petty theft of motor vehicle parts
35100 blk Ranpur Ln. Residential burglary
Nov. 4
400 blk. Sancado Ter. Shooting at inhabitant/dwelling/occupied vehicle
2600 blk Via Alicia Grand theft from vehicle
200 blk W. Beech St. Domestic violence - Arrest made for battery against spouse/exspouse/date/etc.
200 blk N. Mission Rd. Grand theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories
31600 blk Calle De Las Estrellas Petty theft/all other larceny
40100 blk Sandia Creek Dr. 5150 - Mental Disorder - 72 hr. Observation
Nov. 5
4900 blk Dulin Rd. Simple battery
900 blk Venita St. Grand theft - Money/labor/property
1000 blk Hillcrest View Ln. Medical examiners case - Death
4700 blk Pala Rd. Shoplifting
Nov. 6
600 blk Hillcrest Ln. Vandalism of $400 or more
