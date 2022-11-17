FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present Diane Kennedy of Finch Frolic Garden in Fallbrook who will lead a discussion about Saving Water with Permaculture Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Finch Frolic Garden is a permaculture habitat; Kennedy devotes herself to pass on methods of regenerative living and gardening without chemicals. She has been designing, consulting, writing and lecturing about permaculture since 2011. She gives educational tours through her permaculture food forest, Finch Frolic Garden, in Fallbrook, and blogs at http://www.vegetariat.com, as well as writes the Creekside Chat for the Moosa Creek Native Plant Nursery's newsletter.

The term permaculture was coined in the late 1970s by Bill Mollison, author of "Permaculture Design Manual." Permaculture teaches how to design a property to manage rainwater, stack functions so that each element works with the other, how to feed the soil rather than the plants and cut costs.

Fallbrook Climate Action Team is an all-volunteer group. It presents monthly, except December, presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's e-blast on the website, http://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.