Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Saving Water with Permaculture

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/17/2022 at 6:53pm

Diane Kennedy will talk about "Saving Water with Permaculture." Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present Diane Kennedy of Finch Frolic Garden in Fallbrook who will lead a discussion about Saving Water with Permaculture Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Finch Frolic Garden is a permaculture habitat; Kennedy devotes herself to pass on methods of regenerative living and gardening without chemicals. She has been designing, consulting, writing and lecturing about permaculture since 2011. She gives educational tours through her permaculture food forest, Finch Frolic Garden, in Fallbrook, and blogs at http://www.vegetariat.com, as well as writes the Creekside Chat for the Moosa Creek Native Plant Nursery's newsletter.

The term permaculture was coined in the late 1970s by Bill Mollison, author of "Permaculture Design Manual." Permaculture teaches how to design a property to manage rainwater, stack functions so that each element works with the other, how to feed the soil rather than the plants and cut costs.

Fallbrook Climate Action Team is an all-volunteer group. It presents monthly, except December, presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's e-blast on the website, http://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 
https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/17/2022 21:50