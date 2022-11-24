Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FMGS to hold Holiday Boutique

 
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society will hold their annual Holiday Boutique on two Saturdays, Dec. 3 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in their main meeting room at 123 W. Alvarado St.

For sale will be handmade jewelry, unique earth science gifts, ancient fossils, mineral specimens and more from talented FGMS members. The Gem & Mineral Museum and Gift Shop (with great gift possibilities at amazingly low prices!) will also be open with free admission.

For further details, call the FGMS office, 760-728-1130 or email [email protected]

Submitted by the Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society.

 

