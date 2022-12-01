Active tuberculosis reported at California State University San Marcos

Skin tests are effective to determine whether someone has been infected with tuberculosis. Village News/CDC.gov photo

County News Center

County of San Diego Communications Office

Students and staff at California State University San Marcos may have been exposed to tuberculosis (TB) during this Fall Semester 2022 session, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Nov. 23.

HHSA Public Health Services and CSUSM officials have worked in close collaboration to identify and notify those with a higher risk of exposure to tuberculosis and will be providing no-cost testing to individuals at increased risk for infection. The period of exposure was from Aug. 30 to Nov. 8.

Tuberculosis is an air...