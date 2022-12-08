Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Starbucks stay away

 
Last updated 12/7/2022 at 1:36pm



There has been recent chatter of a Starbucks coming to River Village Plaza in Bonsall. I should be clear: we do not need it. We need to support our local shops rather than large multinational corporations.

When you buy from Starbucks, you send your money outside of the Bonsall community. When you buy from local coffee shops, like Plume and Brew or Bonsall Donut, you help a family put food on their table.

After years of shutdowns, inflation, and COVID, we need to rally around our community and its members. And trust me, coffee tastes better when it's helping out our local economy.

Cole Marting

 

