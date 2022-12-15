FPUD updates new development fees

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Public Utility District board approved an update for fees FPUD charges for new development or other new service.

The 5-0 board vote Dec. 5 adopted miscellaneous engineering service and other related fees. The fees are based on the cost of materials, labor time and equipment used to perform the work.

“Each fee is based on the actual typical time,” said FPUD senior engineer Aaron Cook.

FPUD charges for services related to the installation, relocation, testing, and administration of water and sewer service. The installation fees are for mater...