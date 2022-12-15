Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

New majority sworn in for FUESD board

 
Last updated 12/15/2022 at 8:07am

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Three new trustees were sworn in at the Dec. 12 meeting of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District and one, Dr. Stacy McRae, was selected unanimously by the board as its president. McRae, along with Mary McBride and Diane Sebalj, were selected by voters on Nov. 8, ousting three incumbents.

The new board majority selected McBride as vice president by a 3-2 vote. Ricardo Favela was also nominated as vice president but votes by himself and Suzanne Lundin, outgoing board president, were not enough.

Sebalj was nominated as clerk but declined, as di...



