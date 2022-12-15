Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Avoid a holiday tragedy

 
Last updated 12/15/2022



The holiday season comes with family gatherings, social time with friends, and office parties. These joyful events can lead to life-altering consequences, like drunken driving.

When I was 16 years old in 1992, a drunken driver hit me. I had a four month coma, broken bones, paralysis and brain injuries. My gait and speech are affected and I lost my driving and hearing abilities. For 30+ years, I have read lips and cannot enjoy holiday music anymore.

I always loved the cheer and lights of the holiday season. I would enjoy “December Nights” at Balboa Park in San Diego on Dec. 3. Unfortunately, I would be unable to fully hear the holiday music and people talking well. Drunken drivers injure lives in many ways, and I know.

Planning to take I-5 to attend a holiday gathering? Make smart decisions now if you plan to drink: don’t drive drunk. The law enforcement and I urge you to have a sober friend, taxi, etc. drive you to and from this location.

My message to drive sober will never get old because it saves lives. Having a sober driver is a superb way to begin 2023. Happy Holidays.

Lori Martin

Tracy, California

 

