Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Students of Month on track to impact world

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/11/2023 at 8:09pm

Students recognized as Students of the Month are, from left, Elenie Espitia, Erica Garcia, Ryan Skaja and Conner Allen. Village News/Rick Monroe photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

A drive for success, supportive family, faith, leadership and being competitive were cited about the four seniors recognized as Students of the Month in the Fallbrook Union High School District at a breakfast honoring the selections on Jan. 5 at the Fallbrook campus of North Coast Church.

Each of the recipients received a Lamp of Knowledge medal, yard sign with their name, a "goodie bag" with gifts and scholarship information, and time on the stage for their family and teachers to acknowledge their accomplishments. The students also spoke, sharing th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 01/12/2023 14:25