Students of Month on track to impact world

Students recognized as Students of the Month are, from left, Elenie Espitia, Erica Garcia, Ryan Skaja and Conner Allen. Village News/Rick Monroe photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

A drive for success, supportive family, faith, leadership and being competitive were cited about the four seniors recognized as Students of the Month in the Fallbrook Union High School District at a breakfast honoring the selections on Jan. 5 at the Fallbrook campus of North Coast Church.

Each of the recipients received a Lamp of Knowledge medal, yard sign with their name, a "goodie bag" with gifts and scholarship information, and time on the stage for their family and teachers to acknowledge their accomplishments. The students also spoke, sharing th...