Florence Harris, age 65, passed away on Dec. 14, 2022. Flo was born Nov. 9, 1957, in Ridgecrest, California. Her family moved to Fallbrook in 1966. She graduated from Fallbrook High School in 1974.

While in high school, she was a waitress for Bud Stark in Bonsall and this is where her networking career began. She was united in holy matrimony to Philip Harris Oct. 14, 1978, at the Presbyterian Church in Fallbrook.

She was an avid animal lover her entire life. In 1986, she became a veterinarian tech for Dr. Aichle at Alvarado Animal Hospital in Fallbrook. She worked there till he retired in 2011. In 2019 through 2021, she worked at North Orange Vet in Fallbrook.

She also recently had been working at the Fallbrook Art Center. She was also quite crafty and made the most beautiful handmade cards.

Florence is survived by her husband Philip, dogs Cabernet and Merlot, brother Bill Peel, cousins John in Colorado, Alex in Murrieta, Joe in Pennsylvania, Mike in Japan and many, many more.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for March 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Live Oak Park in Fallbrook, California.