Bark in the Park set for March 18

VFW Auxiliary Post 1924 members, from left, Jayne Underhill, Anne Richter and Dana McCarthy pose some "pawsome" pooches to promote this year's Bark in the Park, March 18.

FALLBROOK – The County of San Diego Park and Recreation Department and the Fallbrook Dog Park Committee are looking forward to hosting this year's Bark in the Park on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Live Oak County Park, 2746 Reche Road.

This event is a fundraiser for the off-leash area at Live Oak County Park and everyone is invited to participate in a Blessing of the Animals, community dog walk, contests, vendors, food trucks, raffle prizes and more.

There will be a frisbee demo, raptor demo, rock painting and face painting (courtesy of Parks Society). Families will enjoy some happy dogs and happy people in a beautiful setting.

VFW Auxiliary Post 1924 is a Gold Sponsor of Bark in the Park. Auxiliary members welcome raffle and silent auction donations to their nonprofit. Go to http://fallbrookdogpark.com or email [email protected] for more information.

Submitted by the VFW Auxiliary Post 1924.