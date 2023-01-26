Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bark in the Park set for March 18

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/30/2023 at 9:08am

VFW Auxiliary Post 1924 members, from left, Jayne Underhill, Anne Richter and Dana McCarthy pose some "pawsome" pooches to promote this year's Bark in the Park, March 18.

FALLBROOK – The County of San Diego Park and Recreation Department and the Fallbrook Dog Park Committee are looking forward to hosting this year's Bark in the Park on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Live Oak County Park, 2746 Reche Road.

This event is a fundraiser for the off-leash area at Live Oak County Park and everyone is invited to participate in a Blessing of the Animals, community dog walk, contests, vendors, food trucks, raffle prizes and more.

There will be a frisbee demo, raptor demo, rock painting and face painting (courtesy of Parks Society). Families will enjoy some happy dogs and happy people in a beautiful setting.

VFW Auxiliary Post 1924 is a Gold Sponsor of Bark in the Park. Auxiliary members welcome raffle and silent auction donations to their nonprofit. Go to http://fallbrookdogpark.com or email [email protected] for more information.

Submitted by the VFW Auxiliary Post 1924.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 01/30/2023 09:28