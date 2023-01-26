Brunch to include line dancing

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Connection will welcome the Fallbrook Senior Center Line Dancing to its upcoming brunch event at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens in the Beverly Mansion, Friday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to noon.

Fallbrook Senior Center Board President Niki Williams will talk about the fun activities they offer at the center at the Fallbrook Women's Connection brunch.

For the featured program, Fallbrook Senior Center Board President Niki Williams will talk about the fun activities they offer at the center then there will be a demonstration by Line Dance instructors Jack, Jeanette, Eloine and Mary with a couple of their beginning dance steps. All are welcome to participate in the dances, having a partner is not necessary.

Inspirational speaker Sue Koska, makeup artist for TV commercials, will share how she struggled with wanting approval and being loved and accepted with "In Search of Father's Love."

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes a delicious brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near Econo Lodge.

Free childcare will be provided for younger children with reservations which are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected] Sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.