Huntington reaches finals of Jim Londos Memorial

Last updated 1/30/2023 at 9:34am

Fallbrook wrestlers wearing the medals they won at the Jim Londos Memorial tournament are, from left, Nic Brockson, Devin Huntington and Fisher Phillips, Jan. 14.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School junior Devin Huntington reached the championship match in the Jim Londos Memorial wrestling tournament Saturday, Jan. 14, at Orange Glen High School in Escondido.

Huntington was in the 140-pound bracket. He pinned his first three opponents before losing a 6-4 decision to Eliel Santiago of Mission Hills High School in the final.

"He had a very good tournament," Fallbrook head coach Tom Brockson said.

The Jim Londos Memorial granted an additional two pounds per weight class. When Fallbrook wrestled a Valley League dual meet Thursday,...