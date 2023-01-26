Huntington reaches finals of Jim Londos Memorial
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Fallbrook High School junior Devin Huntington reached the championship match in the Jim Londos Memorial wrestling tournament Saturday, Jan. 14, at Orange Glen High School in Escondido.
Huntington was in the 140-pound bracket. He pinned his first three opponents before losing a 6-4 decision to Eliel Santiago of Mission Hills High School in the final.
"He had a very good tournament," Fallbrook head coach Tom Brockson said.
