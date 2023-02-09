County awards $29 million for affordable, supportive housing units

One of the developments that will provide affordable and permanent supportive housing for low and extremely low-income people and their families will be in Fallbrook. Village News/PhotoSpin photo

Cassie Klapp

County of San Diego Communications Office

More than $29 million in affordable housing funds and 121 project-based vouchers have been awarded to nine developments by the County of San Diego's Housing and Community Development Services (HCDS).

The notice of funding availability was made in July of 2022 and awards are now complete.

More than 600 units of affordable and permanent supportive housing will be made available for low and extremely low-income people and their family.

"This is another great opportunity for us to expand housing for our neighbors most in need," said Dav...