County awards $29 million for affordable, supportive housing units
Last updated 2/9/2023 at 11:37am
Cassie Klapp
County of San Diego Communications Office
More than $29 million in affordable housing funds and 121 project-based vouchers have been awarded to nine developments by the County of San Diego's Housing and Community Development Services (HCDS).
The notice of funding availability was made in July of 2022 and awards are now complete.
More than 600 units of affordable and permanent supportive housing will be made available for low and extremely low-income people and their family.
"This is another great opportunity for us to expand housing for our neighbors most in need," said Dav...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)