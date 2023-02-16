Help for seniors

Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

While there are many layers to homelessness, one group I'm focused on preventing from becoming the next in line is seniors. Inflation and rising utility prices are crushing seniors on fixed incomes, and we don't want our seniors being priced out and ending up on the street. Last week, I mentioned the affordable senior housing we are building across North County, but this week I want to talk about a new program.

Last year, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to establish a rental subsidy pilot program for seniors who are at risk of becoming homeless. In order to qualify applicants must, have a household income at or below 50% of the area median income, be using more than half of their income toward housing, have their name on the lease or rental agreement, have a landlord willing to participate in the program, not be receiving any other rental subsidies and sign consent forms to participate in the program.

The Senior Shallow Subsidy Pilot Program is designed to improve housing stability for low-income older adults who, without financial assistance, may be at risk of losing their housing. The program will serve approximately 220 households by providing a $500 monthly subsidy over a period of 18 months.

To join the application list, email [email protected] or call 619-980-4168. Application packets will then be sent to those on the list. Pilot program participants who meet the eligibility criteria will be selected at random.