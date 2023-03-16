Bark in the Park is this Saturday

FALLBROOK – All are invited to Bark in the Park, one of Fallbrook's free, most colorful and exciting celebrations.

The event is "going to the dogs" March 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Live Oak Park at the corner of Reche and Gird roads. The occasion is a benefit for Live Oak Dog Park.

The 2023 Bark in the Park kicks off at 9 a.m. with a community dog walk to give participants a tour of Live Oak Park's lovely trails and the off-leash area. The fun continues with dog contests, food and demonstrations. The frisbee demo will be at 9:30, Raptor Presentations at 9:45 and 11:45, and the police canine will visit at approximately 11:00 (unless duty calls).

If anyone has a dog (or more than one), the contests include Prettiest Female, Most Handsome Male, Cutest Costume, Biggest Dog, Best Tail Wag, Smallest Dog, Cutest Puppy, Wackiest Trick, and Owner Look Alike.

For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookdogpark.com.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Dog Park.