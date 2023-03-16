Joseph G. Hammer passed away on Feb. 16, 2023, in Fallbrook, California. He was 71 years old.

Joe was born in Whittier, California, on July 14, 1951, to Argele and Joseph Hammer. He grew up in Bakersfield and graduated from East Bakersfield High School. Always popular with his classmates, he played sports and was the lead guitarist in a rock and roll band.

Joe joined the U.S. Navy in 1971 receiving a medical discharge after more than 20 years of service retiring with the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. He was an Advanced Sonar Technician stationed shipboard worldwide. He served in the Vietnam War and throughout the Cold War accruing many military medals and commendations including the National Defense Service medal. After leaving the Navy, he spent 18 years teaching sonar technology in Saudi Arabia.

Joe's wife, Ellen Pyeatt, preceded him in death in 2018. He is survived by his sister and brother- in-law, Toni and Bob Crisell and many nieces and nephews. He was a resident at Silvergate Senior Residence in Fallbrook for many happy years, serving faithfully on the Residence Council. He will be missed by his many friends and the excellent staff at Silvergate. Joe provided movies for film night and freely loaned from his extensive DVD collection.

During his life, Joe never met a stranger who didn't become a friend. He saw the good in everyone. He was a member of the Fallbrook VFW and a devout Christian.

Final honors and burial will be at Miramar National Cemetery on April 3, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held at Silvergate, March 27 at 2:30 p.m.

Memorial donations in Joe's name can be made to Hospice of the Valleys, 25240 Hancock Ave. Ste. 120, Murrieta, CA 92562.