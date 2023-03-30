RWC speaker on safe reopening of schools

FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook club’s guest speaker for Friday, April 14 will be Amy Reichert, the co-founder of ReOpen San Diego, a 501c-(3) non-profit that has rallied tirelessly for the safe reopening of schools. Reichert has been on a mission to restore life, liberty and love of country. Her story is encouraging and shows what can happen when people stand up.

The meeting will take place at the Historic Mission Theater, 231 N. Main Ave. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Meeting is from 10-11:30 a.m. Cost is $10. RSVP no later than Monday, April 10 to Carol Shrider 916-300-3604 or [email protected]

Submitted by Republican Women of California.