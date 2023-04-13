Health district awards $500,000 in community grants

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

More than a half million dollars was awarded by the Fallbrook Regional Health District to 11 local agencies on Saturday, April 8. It wasn't an easy task for the five members of the board of directors since there were 22 grant applications to evaluate, totaling $993,629.

The final amount awarded of $539,780 was about the same amount as last year's $541,106 distribution.

Prior to the meeting, board members submitted their scores and on the different programs and results were tabulated by Rachel Mason, CEO, and divided into three groups or tiers. Each o...