Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bonsall Chamber honors its members

 
Last updated 4/13/2023 at 3:32pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

North County Fire Chief Keith McReynolds accepts the Bonsall Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit of the Year award on behalf of NCFPD. The award was presented at the chamber's Mardi Gras party, Feb. 21.

Village News/Courtesy photos

Pete Alexakis of PJA Insurance holds the Business of the Year award presented to him by the Bonsall Chamber of Commerce at its annual awards dinner

 

