John Blatchley celebrates 103rd birthday

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

Longtime Fallbrook resident John Blatchley celebrated his 103rd birthday with his wife, Beverly and friends at Garden Center Café, April 5.

Beverly Blatchley said they go out for dinner occasionally; they miss El Jardin but love the Garden Center. Their friends stop by to visit and their gardens are in full bloom, "and are lovely for a little fresh air and bird watching."

Three years ago, their big plans for a large 100th birthday party had to be altered due to the coronavirus pandemic. A parade of neighbors, fire and sheriff's personnel traveled by the...