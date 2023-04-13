Sheriff's Log

Last updated 4/12/2023 at 8:27pm

April 2

Pala 76 @ Gird Road Suicide - Actual or attempt - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation

April 3

600 blk S Main Avenue Vandalism [$400 or less]

600 blk S Main Avenue Shoplift - Petty theft

5500 blk Mission Rd Disturbance, Fight - Assault w/deadly weapon: not f/arm - Probable cause arrest made for assault w/deadly weapon: not f/arm and exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm

April 4

5400 blk Triple Crown Dr Under the influence drugs/alcohol - Disorderly conduct:ALC - Probable cause arrest made

5500 blk Mission Rd Under the influence drugs/alcohol - Found property

1100 blk E Mission Rd Suspicious vehicle - Possess/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance - Probable cause arrest made for possess/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance, possess controlled substance paraphernalia, and possess controlled substance

39300 blk Sandia Creek Dr Found property

1100 blk E Mission Rd Suspicious vehicle - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Probable cause arrest made for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance

April 5

800 blk Old Stage Rd Suspicious person - Possess controlled substance - Probable cause arrest made

34700 blk Mustang Ln Theft - Grand theft: Money/labor/property

900 blk Alturas Rd Burglary - Vehicle

800 blk E Alvarado St Tampering with a vehicle - Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent / vehicle theft - Vandalism ($400 or more)

April 6

1400 blk Alturas Rd Under the influence of controlled substance - Use/under influence of controlled substance - Probable cause arrest made for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia , possess controlled substance , use/under influence of controlled substance

Stage Coach [email protected] Road Suicide - Actual or attempt - Carry concealed weapon in vehicle - 5150 - 72 hr. observation

300 blk E Alvarado St Found narcotic, narcotic seizure

200 blk Avenida Del Gado Follow up investigation - Personate to make other liable - Warrant/probable cause arrest made for false identity to peace officer, personate to make other liable, and felony other agency’s warrant

1103 blk S Mission Rd Under the influence drugs/alcohol - Disorderly conduct: ALC - Probable cause arrest made

800 blk E Alvarado St Found property

300 blk Potter St Medical examiner’s case - Death

April 7

2000 blk Pomegranate Ln Suicide - Actual or attempt - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation

40100 blk Sandia Creek Dr Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation

2900 blk De Luz Heights Rd Trespassing - Use/under influence of controlled substance - Probable cause arrest made

1200 blk S Main Avenue Under the influence drugs/alcohol - Possess controlled substance - Probable cause arrest made for possession of controlled substance and disorderly conduct: Under influence of drug - Probable cause arrest made for disorderly conduct: Under influence of drugs

4500 blk La Canada Rd Missing person - Missing adult

April 8

Tecalote Drive @ Pala Lake Drive Traffic stop - Get credit/etc other’s ID - Probable cause arrest made for Get credit/etc other’s ID and felony other agency’s warrant

40100 blk Sandia Creek Dr Suicide - Actual or attempt - 5150 - Mental disorder 72 hr. observation - Probable cause arrest made

S. Mission Rd @ Sterling Bridge Traffic stop - Possess controlled substance - Probable cause arrest made

1200 blk S. Vine Street Report- Domestic violence - Simple battery

April 9

4400 blk Via De Los Cepillos Domestic violence - Spousal / cohabitant abuse with minor injury - Probable cause arrest made

400 blk Ammunition Rd Petty theft - Motor vehicle parts