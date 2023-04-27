Judith (Judi) Anne Selsor, born September 9, 1935, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 19, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) Selsor, and her brother, George Lawson. She is survived by her stepchildren Don Selsor and his wife Judie, and Lois Cross.

Judi was born in Chicago, Illinois and moved to Scituate, Massachusetts where she graduated from Scituate High School in 1953. She went on to earn her degree at Regis College in 1957 and began her career as a teacher at Park Avenue in Whitman, Massachusetts.

Judi moved to California where she taught at Walter Reed Junior High in North Hollywood for 30 years. She earned Junior High English Teacher of the Year in 1988 as well as numerous awards and recognitions for being one of three teachers who lead the Individual Honors Program (IHP) at Walter Reed Junior High.

Judi met her best friend and loving husband, Robert Selsor, at Walter Reed Junior High where he was also a teacher and administrator. They moved to Fallbrook upon retirement in 1991. Judi was an active member of the community, serving on the boards of the Newcomers’ Club and the Fallbrook Music Society. She was very active in her church as a member of the Women’s Ministry and other organizations throughout the years.

Judi and Bob were passionate about golf and traveled to Scotland, Canada, Mexico and across the U.S. to play throughout their retirement years.

A Memorial Service to honor Judi will take place Friday, May 5, at 11 a.m., at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, followed by a reception in the hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fallbrook Music Society or St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School (SPACS).