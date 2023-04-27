Planning Commission extends MUP for Fallbrook Sports Park wireless facility

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Major Use Permit for a wireless communications facility at the Fallbrook Sports Park has been renewed.

The county’s Planning Commission has the authority to approve a Major Use Permit in the absence of a rezone or general plan amendment, and a 4-0 Planning Commission vote April 14, with Yolanda Calvo, Ginger Hitzke, and David Pallenger absent, approved the new permit for the sports park which is in the 2500 block of Olive Hill Road. The new Major Use Permit will expire on April 14, 2038.

Fallbrook Community Airpark totals approximately 290 acres. The...