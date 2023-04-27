Ramon (Al) Cazarez, 57, of Temecula, California passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, after a hard battle with Covid pneumonia.

Al was born on July 11, 1965, to Efren and Carmen Cazares in Tijuana, Mexico. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughters, Courtney Jones and Brianna Speck; sons-in-law, Brant and Jacob; grandsons, Owen and Noah; mother, Carmen; sisters Leticia Bee, Maria and Carmelita Cazares; brothers, Joel, Henry and Michael Cazares; and many nieces & nephews.

After growing up in Fallbrook and graduating from Fallbrook High School, Al joined the United States Air Force...