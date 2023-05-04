Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Worker of the Week works miracles

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/4/2023 at 5:44pm

Jesus Christ definitely deserves Fallbrook's Worker of the Week. How many times has Fallbrook had miracles happen here and heard miracles happening every day and everywhere else on earth by Jesus? All Jesus asks in return from each of us is to love each other, truly repent and come home to him. Jesus can be found in Heaven sitting at the right hand of our Holy Father God. Pay it forward – love one another. Village News/David Landry photo

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 05/07/2023 02:40