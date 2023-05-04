Worker of the Week works miracles
Jesus Christ definitely deserves Fallbrook's Worker of the Week. How many times has Fallbrook had miracles happen here and heard miracles happening every day and everywhere else on earth by Jesus? All Jesus asks in return from each of us is to love each other, truly repent and come home to him. Jesus can be found in Heaven sitting at the right hand of our Holy Father God. Pay it forward – love one another. Village News/David Landry photo
