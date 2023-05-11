Sheriff's Log

Last updated 5/10/2023 at 10:58am

April 27

1200 blk Juliette Pl Missing person - Missing adult

April 28

1100 blk Alturas Rd Report -Vandalism - Vandalism ($400 or more)

300 blk E Alvarado St Found narcotics - Narcotic seizure

1600 blk S Mission Rd Medical examiners case - Death

4200 blk Rosa Rancho Ln Follow up investigation - Vandalism ($400 or less)

200 blk E Fig St Welfare check - Domestic violence

1400 blk Alturas Rd Under the influence of drugs/alcohol - Obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician - Arrest made for contempt of court/disobey court order

April 29

100 blk N Main Ave Report - Vandalism ($400 or more)

1100 blk Alturas Rd Incomplete wireless phone call - Vandalism ($400 or more) - Arrest made

1100 blk Alturas Rd Incomplete wireless phone call - Assault with deadly weapon not firearm - Arrest made

300 blk Ventasso Wy Assault - On person

April 30

E Clemmens Ln. / S Vine St. Display of weapon in a threatening manner - Exhibit concealable firearm in public

300 blk Clemmens Lane Subject stop - Simple battery

1500 blk Loch Ness Dr Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder 72 hr. observation

May 1

1200 blk S Mission Rd Battery - Battery w/serious bodily injury - apparent broken bones - Probable cause arrest made

S Main Ave @ Ash St Mental health evaluation - Animal cruelty - Overworked or cruelly abuses, mulilates, tortures, kills - Probable cause arrest made

S Main Ave @ Ash St Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder 72 hr evaluation

300 blk E Alvarado Suicide - Actual or attempt - 5150 - Mental disorder 72 hr observation

1000 blk S Mission Rd Found Property - Found property

500 blk S Main Av Vandalism - Vandalism ($400 or more)

800 blk N Orange Av Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent / vehicle theft

May 2

400 blk E Fallbrook St Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder 72 hr observation

3500 blk Sarah Ann Dr Found property - Found property

200 blk S Main Av Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent / vehicle theft

1100 blk Sea Larke Dr Use/Under the influence of controlled substance

May 3

800 blk E Alvarado St Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder 72 hr observation