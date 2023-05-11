Sheriff's Log
Last updated 5/10/2023 at 10:58am
April 27
1200 blk Juliette Pl Missing person - Missing adult
April 28
1100 blk Alturas Rd Report -Vandalism - Vandalism ($400 or more)
300 blk E Alvarado St Found narcotics - Narcotic seizure
1600 blk S Mission Rd Medical examiners case - Death
4200 blk Rosa Rancho Ln Follow up investigation - Vandalism ($400 or less)
200 blk E Fig St Welfare check - Domestic violence
1400 blk Alturas Rd Under the influence of drugs/alcohol - Obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician - Arrest made for contempt of court/disobey court order
April 29
100 blk N Main Ave Report - Vandalism ($400 or more)
1100 blk Alturas Rd Incomplete wireless phone call - Vandalism ($400 or more) - Arrest made
1100 blk Alturas Rd Incomplete wireless phone call - Assault with deadly weapon not firearm - Arrest made
300 blk Ventasso Wy Assault - On person
April 30
E Clemmens Ln. / S Vine St. Display of weapon in a threatening manner - Exhibit concealable firearm in public
300 blk Clemmens Lane Subject stop - Simple battery
1500 blk Loch Ness Dr Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder 72 hr. observation
May 1
1200 blk S Mission Rd Battery - Battery w/serious bodily injury - apparent broken bones - Probable cause arrest made
S Main Ave @ Ash St Mental health evaluation - Animal cruelty - Overworked or cruelly abuses, mulilates, tortures, kills - Probable cause arrest made
S Main Ave @ Ash St Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder 72 hr evaluation
300 blk E Alvarado Suicide - Actual or attempt - 5150 - Mental disorder 72 hr observation
1000 blk S Mission Rd Found Property - Found property
500 blk S Main Av Vandalism - Vandalism ($400 or more)
800 blk N Orange Av Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent / vehicle theft
May 2
400 blk E Fallbrook St Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder 72 hr observation
3500 blk Sarah Ann Dr Found property - Found property
200 blk S Main Av Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent / vehicle theft
1100 blk Sea Larke Dr Use/Under the influence of controlled substance
May 3
800 blk E Alvarado St Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder 72 hr observation
