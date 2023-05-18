Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

NFL football players come to Fallbrook

 
Last updated 5/17/2023 at 3:54pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Former NFL player Corey Liuget will co host a free football clinic for high school and Pop Warner players June 17 at Fallbrook High School.

FALLBROOK – With the season right around the corner, Fallbrook's football programs are working overtime to get players prepared for the 2023 season. Last season, the Fallbrook High School varsity Warriors went 9-4 overall, with a trip to the CIF Division IV championship game. Meanwhile Fallbrook Pop Warner had two tackle football teams win their respective divisions.

To build on the continued success of both programs, a free football "Skills and Drills" clinic will take place in the summer at Fallbrook High School. The clinic will be put on by Fallbrook Pop Warner and hosted by stand out...



