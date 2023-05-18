NFL football players come to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – With the season right around the corner, Fallbrook's football programs are working overtime to get players prepared for the 2023 season. Last season, the Fallbrook High School varsity Warriors went 9-4 overall, with a trip to the CIF Division IV championship game. Meanwhile Fallbrook Pop Warner had two tackle football teams win their respective divisions.

To build on the continued success of both programs, a free football "Skills and Drills" clinic will take place in the summer at Fallbrook High School. The clinic will be put on by Fallbrook Pop Warner and hosted by stand out...