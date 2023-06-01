NCFPD adds .gov Website domain

Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Fire Protection District now has a .gov Website domain.

The ncfireca.gov website commenced May 23. The fire district still has its ncfire.org website, but any access to that website will be redirected to the new domain.

“It’s been recommended for California government agencies that we move over to a dot-gov domain,” said NCFPD fire Chief Keith McReynolds.

“It’s not a mandate,” McReynolds said. “It was a recommendation through the California Special Districts Association.”

The additional domain did not require NCFPD board action.

 

