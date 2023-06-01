Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Sheriff's Log

 
Last updated 5/31/2023 at 11:24am



May 1

200 blk E. Alvarado Subject stop - Lost article

May 3

1700 blk Reche Rd. Robbery

May 7

800 blk of La Palma Dr. Battery - Simple

May 13

300 blk East Alvarado St. Report of rape - Actual/miscellaneous incidents

May 15

3600 blk Luneta Ln. Petty theft - Had credit cards, other’s ID, backpack, etc

May 16

1000 blk S. Main Ave. Call for suspicious vehicle - Possess controlled substance - Arrest made

May 17

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Call for subject stop - Grand Theft (vehicle parts/accessories)

May 18

4700 blk Oak Crest Rd. Call for medical examiner/death

Sweetgrass Lane/SR76 Suicide/actual or attempt - 5150 - 72 hour observation

5500 blk Mission Rd. Grand theft - Motor vehicle parts/accessories

May 19

300 blk E. Mission Rd. Vandalism - $400 or more

2900 blk of De Luz Heights Rd. Vandalism - $400 or more - Arrest made

3700 blk of Flowerwood Ln. Found narcotics - Seized

600 blk of Elbrook Dr. Traffic stop - Possess narcotic controlled substance - Arrests made for possess narcotic controlled substance; driving without valid driver’s license; failure to maintain vehicle lighting equipment; and expired registration

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Violation of domestic violence court order

35300 blk of Orchard Tr. Grand theft - From building

May 20

39500 blk of Calle deluz Call for medical examiner/death

6500 blk of Camino Del Rey Call for medical examiner case/death

300 blk East Mission Rd. Call for burglary/commercial/audible alarm - Burglary - Commercial

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Strong arm robbery

2300 blk Via Oesta Battery - Simple

May 21

800 blk N. Main Ave. Vandalism - $400 or more - Arrest made

S. Mission @Winterhaven Rd. Traffic stop - Possess controlled substances - Arrest made

2300 blk Via Oesta Battery - Threatened executive officer with violence - Arrest made for threatening with violence and simple battery with apparent minor injury

3700 blk Larkspur Ln. Report of suspicious circumstance - Elder abuse incident

900 blk of Rainbow Valley Blvd. Vehicle burglary

1000 blk S. Mission Rd. Strong arm robbery

May 22

300 blk of N. Pico Ave. Mental Health Evaluation - 5150 - 72 hr evaluation

3600 blk Lakeshore Rd. Fraud - Get credit/etc other’s ID

300 blk Industrial Way Call for report of burglary/commercial - no arrest

900 blk Alturas Rd. Call for domestic violence - Actual/battery

:spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc. - Arrest made

1100 blk E. Fallbrook St. Call for report of stolen vehicle - Actual/take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft - no arrest

May 23

1700 blk Reche Rd. Call for prisoner - Actual/found property

5500 blk Mission Rd. Grand theft - Vehicle parts/accessories

7100 blk of Via Mariposa Sur. Welfare check - 5150 - 72 hr observation

300 blk Retreat Ct. Suicide/actual or attempt - Misc. incidents

May 24

100 blk W. Beech St. Vandalism/vehicle - $400 or more

 

