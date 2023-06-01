Sheriff's Log
Last updated 5/31/2023 at 11:24am
May 1
200 blk E. Alvarado Subject stop - Lost article
May 3
1700 blk Reche Rd. Robbery
May 7
800 blk of La Palma Dr. Battery - Simple
May 13
300 blk East Alvarado St. Report of rape - Actual/miscellaneous incidents
May 15
3600 blk Luneta Ln. Petty theft - Had credit cards, other’s ID, backpack, etc
May 16
1000 blk S. Main Ave. Call for suspicious vehicle - Possess controlled substance - Arrest made
May 17
5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Call for subject stop - Grand Theft (vehicle parts/accessories)
May 18
4700 blk Oak Crest Rd. Call for medical examiner/death
Sweetgrass Lane/SR76 Suicide/actual or attempt - 5150 - 72 hour observation
5500 blk Mission Rd. Grand theft - Motor vehicle parts/accessories
May 19
300 blk E. Mission Rd. Vandalism - $400 or more
2900 blk of De Luz Heights Rd. Vandalism - $400 or more - Arrest made
3700 blk of Flowerwood Ln. Found narcotics - Seized
600 blk of Elbrook Dr. Traffic stop - Possess narcotic controlled substance - Arrests made for possess narcotic controlled substance; driving without valid driver’s license; failure to maintain vehicle lighting equipment; and expired registration
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Violation of domestic violence court order
35300 blk of Orchard Tr. Grand theft - From building
May 20
39500 blk of Calle deluz Call for medical examiner/death
6500 blk of Camino Del Rey Call for medical examiner case/death
300 blk East Mission Rd. Call for burglary/commercial/audible alarm - Burglary - Commercial
5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Strong arm robbery
2300 blk Via Oesta Battery - Simple
May 21
800 blk N. Main Ave. Vandalism - $400 or more - Arrest made
S. Mission @Winterhaven Rd. Traffic stop - Possess controlled substances - Arrest made
2300 blk Via Oesta Battery - Threatened executive officer with violence - Arrest made for threatening with violence and simple battery with apparent minor injury
3700 blk Larkspur Ln. Report of suspicious circumstance - Elder abuse incident
900 blk of Rainbow Valley Blvd. Vehicle burglary
1000 blk S. Mission Rd. Strong arm robbery
May 22
300 blk of N. Pico Ave. Mental Health Evaluation - 5150 - 72 hr evaluation
3600 blk Lakeshore Rd. Fraud - Get credit/etc other’s ID
300 blk Industrial Way Call for report of burglary/commercial - no arrest
900 blk Alturas Rd. Call for domestic violence - Actual/battery
:spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc. - Arrest made
1100 blk E. Fallbrook St. Call for report of stolen vehicle - Actual/take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft - no arrest
May 23
1700 blk Reche Rd. Call for prisoner - Actual/found property
5500 blk Mission Rd. Grand theft - Vehicle parts/accessories
7100 blk of Via Mariposa Sur. Welfare check - 5150 - 72 hr observation
300 blk Retreat Ct. Suicide/actual or attempt - Misc. incidents
May 24
100 blk W. Beech St. Vandalism/vehicle - $400 or more
