Hundreds of county employees donate during blood drive

The San Diego Blood Bank needs donations of all blood types and encourages people to take the time to donate at a donor center or mobile blood drive in their neighborhood. Village News/Courtesy photo

Cassie Klapp

County of San Diego Communications Office

Hundreds of County of San Diego employees from across the region donated blood throughout the month of April during the annual County Blood Drive.

Organized in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank at 16 county locations, the event saw nearly 500 employees take part, with 128 employees donating for the first time. Altogether county employees donated enough blood to save the lives of over 1,300 people.

"For 39 years, county employees have donated blood to save the lives of trauma patients, new mothers, and others in need," said Er...