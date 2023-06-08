NCFPD to work with CalFire on leasing Station 3 land for dozer

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

North County Fire Protection District staff will be working with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection on a lease agreement to house a CalFire dozer barn at NCFPD Station 3 in Rainbow.

A 5-0 NCFPD board vote May 23 directed staff to explore the possibility of a dozer barn facility lease agreement. If such an agreement is reached at the staff level, it will be brought to the NCFPD board for approval.

“We are in discussions,” said NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McReynolds. “The board supported us continuing to discuss the matter with CalFire...