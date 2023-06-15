Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Last updated 6/14/2023

Joseph Anton Ondraka, 86 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, Ohio, passed away June 5, 2023, at Brookdale Westlake Village in Westlake, following a full and meaningful life.

He was born March 13, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois. Joe was raised in Illinois, before moving to Michigan where he lived for 30 years and retired to California. Lorain has been his home since 2016. He graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology with a BSME degree and received his MBA from Michigan State University.

In his youth, Joe was a speedskater, an Eagle Scout, and raced boats. He proudly served in the United States Army. He was owner and CEO of Benton Harbor Screw Company and AccuSpec Inc. till retiring. Outside of work, Joe was an avid yachtsman, a vociferous reader, and a collector of mineral specimens, some of which were donated to museums.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Annette Lorena Ondraka (nee: Roos); his children, Jeff Ondraka (Vicky), and Carl Ondraka (Tracy) both of Amherst, Ohio, and Lori Anne Emlong (Ralph) of Mooresville, N.C .; his grandchildren, Brittany Hansen (Erik), Corinne Olsen (Ben), Kalynne Ondraka, Drake Emlong (Megan), Lily Emlong; his two great-grandchildren, Lorelai Hansen and Emma Hansen; and, his step-grandchildren, Jesseca Kane (Tony) and Victor Frost.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Vincent and Olga Margaret Ondraka (nee: Liska).

Services will be held privately by the family. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, 230 Aviation Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028.

Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, http://www.hempelfuneralhome.com.

 

