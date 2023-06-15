Radio club's annual Field Day is June 24/25

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Amateur Radio Club will be participating in Field Day 2023, an emergency preparedness exercise, Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. till Sunday, June 25, 11 a.m. The public and ham radio operators are invited to visit the site at Frazier Elementary School's athletic field, 1835 Gum Tree Lane Fallbrook.

Map and latest information can be found at http://www.fallbrookarc.org.

The club also assists in community events such as the Fallbrook Avocado Festival, Harvest Faire and parades.

During the Lilac fire, the Fallbrook Amateur Radio Club's repeaters (repeaters re-transmit radio signals to extend range) were used by local radio operators with vantage points from at home or mobile, observing the fire and road conditions, to provide supplementary information to North County Fire, and to provide verified information from North County Fire from a radio operator stationed at headquarters.

The radio transmissions could have been heard with a radio scanner or with a smartphone app or computer, from audio streamed via the internet. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookarc.org/streaming-audio/.

Even if not a licensed amateur, everyone is welcome to come on out to Field Day and see what it's all about. There will be plenty of experienced and friendly people to show visitors around and perhaps guide them through an on air contact.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Amateur Radio Club.