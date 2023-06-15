Theatre Talk for June

Grab your phone to book the hottest shows as they hit the area. Starting June 27 for one week only, Broadway San Diego is bringing “Six, the Musical” to the Civic Theatre. For your tickets, go to https://www.broadwaysd.com/.

Closer to home at the California Center for the Arts, June 24 and 25, is the perfect show for a nostalgic review: “’S Wonderful, ‘S Marvelous, The Songs of Gershwin.” It should be S’Well at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido 92025, 760-839-4149, https://artcenter.org/.

City Ballet of San Diego won’t have another performance until July 14 and 15, but it looks promising. It’s called “On the Move 2023 Without Bounds.” Locations vary, so please verify the performance place, 858-272-8663 or https://cityballet.org.

Meanwhile, last weekend was the world premiere of “Sharon,” a dramedy. It deals with emotional stuff, so there won’t be any tap dancing, at The Cygnet Theatre, Old Town San Diego, 4040 Twiggs St. For more information, call 619-337-1525 or visit https://www.cygnettheatre.com/.

At the Diversionary Theatre, if the reviews can be believed, audiences are yukking it up for “Head Over Heels,” a new musical with music by The Go-Go’s. LGBTQ, at 4545 Park Blvd., 92116. For more information, visit https://www.diversionary.org/.

Opening this month at Lambs Theatre is the off-Broadway hit “Cotton Patch Gospel.” “A feel good, funny, foot stompin’ delight.” Well, that sounds like fun to me, Blues to Bluegrass, at 1142 Orange Ave. Coronado. For tickets, call 619-437-6000 or visit https://www.lambsplayers.org/.

La Jolla Playhouse opened earlier this month with “Love All,” a story about the iconic tennis player, Billie Jean King. FYI: I was sitting in the press box in Houston at the AstroDome when she dubbed Bobby Riggs a “Chauvinist Pig” as it aired across America. It runs until July 2 at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. For tickets, call 858-550-1010 or visit https://lajollaplayhouse.org/.

Not far from here at New Village Arts, “Singin’ In the Rain” will continue until July 2, at 2787 State St. Carlsbad. NVA is having a hiccup with their phone lines; temporarily, use 760-284-4393 or go to https://newvillagearts.org/.

North Coast Repertory is playing “Eleanor,” a one-woman show starring Kandis Chappell. The matinees are sold out, so I won’t be able to catch this one. It’s at 987 Lomas Santa Fe, Solana Beach. For tickets, call 858-481-1055 or visit https://northcoastrep.org/.

Old Globe Theater is now playing “Destiny of Desire,” a telenovela spoof that opened to rave reviews. Lean back and enjoy at Balboa Park. For more information, call 619-234-5623, and ask about prepaid parking, or visit https://www.theoldglobe.org/.

San Diego Symphony will open the summer season June 30 at the Rady Shell in Jacobs Park downtown. Ask about safe parking when you get your tickets, 619-235-0804.

Later this summer, Shakespeare will return to Balboa Park under the stars. As long as you get prepaid parking, it should be safe at night.

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal can be reached at [email protected]