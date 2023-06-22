Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FUHSD to serve students free meals

 
Last updated 6/22/2023 at 4:20pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union High School District announced they are serving free meals to students under the Seamless Summer Option now through July 20, with no service offered June 30, July 4 and July 14. All children 18 years of age and under can access a meal at no charge at Fallbrook High School, between 11-11:15 a.m. weekdays.

For additional information, contact Judi Reynolds in Food Services, 2400 S Stage Coach Lane, at 760-731-1601 or [email protected]

Submitted by Fallbrook Union High School District.

 

