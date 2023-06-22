Coffee and donuts offered to potential volunteers

SOF founder Jackie Heyneman, right, helps another volunteer install a pole to support a tree on West Alvarado Street. Village News/Julie Reeder photo

FALLBROOK – The Save Our Forest committee of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy invites everyone for coffee and donuts to learn about who and what the committee is about, along with how to join. More volunteers are needed to help take care of all the trees in public spaces around town.

The event will be held June 24, 9-11 a.m. at the Palomares House, 1815 S. Stagecoach Lane.

Submitted by the Save Our Forest committee.

...