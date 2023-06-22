Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Coffee and donuts offered to potential volunteers

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2023 at 5:25pm

SOF founder Jackie Heyneman, right, helps another volunteer install a pole to support a tree on West Alvarado Street. Village News/Julie Reeder photo

FALLBROOK – The Save Our Forest committee of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy invites everyone for coffee and donuts to learn about who and what the committee is about, along with how to join. More volunteers are needed to help take care of all the trees in public spaces around town.

The event will be held June 24, 9-11 a.m. at the Palomares House, 1815 S. Stagecoach Lane.

Submitted by the Save Our Forest committee.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023