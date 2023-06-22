Marvelous Madrid!

Nathalie Taylor

Special to the Village News

"I have never been to a city where there is less reason to go to bed..."

- Ernest Hemingway

In his writings, Hemingway described Madrid as a vibrant city, so vibrant that he was driven to stay awake to enjoy every minute. When I traveled to this city so beloved by him, I too, was struck by Madrid's vibrance.

When I stepped out of the hotel on my first day in Madrid, a sunny, buzzing street scene welcomed me. I was on my way to El Retiro Park via the Metro – Madrid's subway. The Metro saved me from sheer exhaustion more than once during my week...