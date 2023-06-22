Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Sheriff's Log

 
June 2

2400 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd Assist other agency - Grand theft: money/labor/property

1000 blk S Main Ave Shoplifting - Citizen’s arrest made

June 6

1700 blk Reche Rd Report- Burglary commercial - Burglary (commercial) and Vandalism ($400 or more)

300 blk Heald Ln Report- Burglary school - Burglary (commercial) and Vandalism ($400 or more)

June 7

200 blk Pankey Rd Report- Burglary vehicle - Burglary (vehicle)

41000 blk De Luz Murrieta Rd Trespassing - Contempt of court: Disord behavior - Probable cause arrest for contempt of court:disord behavior - Second probable cause arrest for contempt of court: disord behavior

41000 blk De Luz Murrieta Rd Trespassing - Felony other agency’s warrant - Probable cause arrest made

100 blk Ash St Disturbance -Disord conduct: ALC - Probable cause arrest made

1400 blk Via Encinos Dr Follow up investigation - Miscellaneous incidents

300 blk Heald Ln Report- Burglary school - Burglary (commercial)

June 8

4700 blk Oak Crest Rd Mental health evaluation - 5150-mental disorder 72 hr observation

37300 blk De Luz Rd Report of death - Suicide actual

1900 blk James Gaynor St Mental health evaluation - 5150-mental disorder 72 hr observation

800 blk S Main Ave Mental health evaluation - 5150-mental disorder 72 hr observation

3700 blk Keri Wy Suicide - Actual or attempt - Suicide actual

600 blk S Main Ave Suicide- Actual or attempt - 5150-mental disorder 72 hr observation

800 blk N Main Ave Assist other agency - Miscellaneous incidents

1900 blk James Gaynor St Mental health evaluation - Miscellaneous incidents

June 9

300 blk Arroyo Vista Report- Burglary vehicle - Grand theft (theft from motor vehicle)

3500 blk Luneta Ln Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury - Probable cause arrest made

100 blk E Ivy St Report- Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

1000 blk Funquest Dr Violation of temporary restraining order - Contempt of court: violate protective order

37300 blk De Luz Rd Report- Burglary vehicle - Burglary ( vehicle)

De Luz Rd @ Sandia Creek Report- Burglary vehicle - Vandalism ( $400 or more )

600 blk S Mission Rd Burglary commercial - Burglary ( commercial)

June 10

100 blk N Brandon Rd Under the influence of controlled substance - Use/under influence of controlled substance - Probable cause arrest made

Unknown Assault with a deadly weapon - ADW: Assault with firearm on person- Apparent minor injury

500 blk Ammunition Rd Domestic violence- Disord conduct: ALC - Probable cause arrest made

1200 blk Old stage Rd Assault with a deadly weapon - Assault with deadly weapon: not firearm

200 blk Frolic Wy Report- Temporary restraining order - Violate domestic violence court order

2300 blk Paige Cir Battery - Simple battery

June 11

4700 blk Highway 76 Subject stop - False personation of another: spec circ - Probable cause arrest made for Possess narcotic controlled substance, Possess controlled substance Paraphernalia , Probation violation: rearrest/revoke, false personation of another: spec circ, and Felony bench warrant (our agency)

1700 blk E Alvarado St Report- Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft

5400 blk Triple Crown Dr Suspicious circumstance - Miscellaneous incidents

June 12

5200 blk S Mission Rd Burglary, commercial- Burglary (commercial)

1900 blk James Gaynor St Mental health crisis - 5150- wi- mental disorder 72 hr observation

100 blk E Aviation Rd Violation of temporary restraining order - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Probable cause arrest made for contempt of court: disobey court order

1900 blk James Gaynor St Mental health crisis - Miscellaneous incidents

June 13

100 blk Ammunition Rd Person down - Miscellaneous incidents

 

